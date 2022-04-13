Rand Paul: ‘No Surprise’ Biden Continues to Mandate Masks, ‘Vote Out These Petty Tyrants’

It comes as no surprise that President Joe Biden continues to mandate wearing “ineffective masks on planes,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) – a fierce critic of the administration’s handling of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic – said on Wednesday.

“No surprise — Biden continues to mandate wearing ineffective masks on planes —time to vote out these petty tyrants,” Paul said following news of federal health officials extending the federal mask mandate for public transportation yet again:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will continue the mask mandate, which was set to expire on April 18, for two more weeks, forcing individuals to cover their faces on planes, trains, buses, and other modes of public transportation.

Americans have been forced to mask up on planes throughout the entirety of Biden’s presidency, as it extended the rule several times, despite Biden’s pitch to force Americans to mask up for “just” 100 days — a promise broken long ago.

“Wear your mask for just 100 days. It’s the easiest thing you can do to reduce COVID cases, hospitalizations, and death,” Biden said in December 2020, prior to taking office.

Meanwhile, airline leaders have called on the Biden administration to end the rules, deeming them outdated and unfair as “much has changed since these measures were imposed and they no longer make sense in the current public health context.”

“It makes no sense that people are still required to wear masks on airplanes, yet are allowed to congregate in crowded restaurants, schools and at sporting events without masks, despite none of these venues having the protective air filtration system that aircraft do,” Airlines for America’s (A4A) Board of Directors wrote in a letter to the president last month.

Sen. Paul has long criticized universal masking rules — which in many ways defy science — telling Breitbart News in December 2020 that mask mandates “are all about submission.”

“If Fauci has his way, you’ll never give up on the mask,” Paul said at the time. “It’s all about submission. They want you to submit to their will, whether there’s any science.”