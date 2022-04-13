Republicans Rip ‘Hypocritical’ Biden Travel Mask Mandate Extension: COVID ‘Over’ for Illegals at Border, Not Americans on Planes

Republicans blasted the Biden administration following reports that the nationwide mask mandate for public transit will be extended another two weeks.

One lawmaker called the move “hypocritical,” while others highlighted the ineffectiveness of the mandate as well as the recent announcement of the lifting of Title 42 – a public health provision that serves as an essential tool in combating the spread of COVID-19 and controlling the influx of migrants at our southern border.

Taking to Twitter, Republican officials expressed outrage over the reports:

“Biden is repealing Title 42 to allow a flood of often unmasked, untested, and unvaccinated illegal immigrants from dozens of countries into the U.S… while mask mandates still remain in effect for the American people,” wrote Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC), who is also a physician. “This was never about science.”

“The Biden Admin needs to stop talking out both sides of its mouth on COVID,” wrote Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY). “They have no problem saying the COVID emergency is over to lift Title 42 & worsen the border crisis but still using COVID as an excuse to keep unscientific mandates on Americans.”

“Too much hypocritical BS,” he added.

“So the pandemic is still a big enough of a problem where we have to wear masks on planes, but not enough of a problem that Biden can lift COVID restrictions on illegal immigration? How convenient,” wrote Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-SC).

“TSA extended their mask mandates once again! If COVID-19 is under control enough to re-open the border, why do mothers still have to force masks on their asthmatic toddlers?” wrote Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL).

“America must move beyond these unconstitutional and unscientific mandates,” he added.

“The CDC extends the mask mandate for planes but drops the COVID emergency at the southern border,” wrote Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI). “Can they even pretend to be following science these days?”

“The last time the CDC said two weeks, it was two years,” she added in another tweet.

“If Biden can lift Title 42 then we shouldn’t have to wear masks on airplanes,” wrote Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY).

“We can lift the Title 42 public health order at the southern border so illegals can flood into our country, but Americans still have to wear useless masks,” wrote Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS), who is also a physician.

“And yet, Biden’s CDC says the covid emergency is over at the border,” wrote Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC). “End every pointless mandate still left standing in America, immediately. Whether it’s on a plane or in a classroom.”

“How does the Biden Administration justify extending mask mandates while ending Title 42?” asked Rep. Mike Carey (R-OH).

“Yet they can announce 6 weeks in advance that they are eliminating Title 42 at the border,” wrote Chad Wolf, former Trump administration acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). “Sad.”

“Biden can’t tell us that he is following the science when Americans are forced to wear masks on airplanes, but he is dropping the only tool we have to expel illegal migrants with COVID,” wrote Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX).

“Biden: extends mask mandate for travel,” tweeted the official account of the Republican National Committee. “Also Biden: no mask mandates for crossing the southern border illegally.”

“It is truly ridiculous that the CDC removed covid restrictions for illegal migrants but is going to keep forcing the rest of us to wear masks on airplanes,” wrote Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL). “The agency has become wildly politicized and shouldn’t have the power to do any of this.”

“The Biden Administration announced it will repeal Title 42 at the southern border (because COVID-19 is over) while extending the transportation mask mandate for Americans (because COVID-19 isn’t over),” wrote Senator Jim Risch (R-ID).

“At the same time, the CDC is rescinding the COVID-19 border removal authority under Title 42 which will allow approximately 18k per day to illegally cross our southern border. It seems the administration thinks the threat of COVID-19 exists on airplanes but not at the border,” wrote Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD).

“So the Democrats want to end Title 42 because the pandemic is over but continue to make Americans wear masks on public transit. Someone, please explain their logic to me,” wrote Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL).

“Politics over science,” he added.

“President Biden is extending the mask mandate on public transportation but ending Title 42 COVID restrictions at our southern border,” wrote Rep. Jake LaTurner (R-KS).

“The only science Democrats are following is political science,” he added. “It’s time to END all mask mandates!”

“The Biden Admin is lifting Title 42 for illegal immigrants but extending the public transit mask mandate for American citizens,” wrote Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA).

“COVID is over for illegal immigrants at the southern border. But not for Americans flying on planes,” tweeted the GOP Judiciary Committee.

Title 42 was invoked by the Trump administration at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, allowing for the expedited removal of those illegally crossing U.S. borders.

Last week, the Biden administration announced it would end the Title 42 policy in a move expected to bring an even larger wave of migrants to the U.S. southern border.

Republicans responded by accusing the president of “destroying” the country with a “full scale invasion” and warning of an impending “migration crisis,” the likes of which has never been seen before, with some calling for impeachment.