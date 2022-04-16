NYPD Searching for Two Suspects Who Allegedly Opened Fire Outside Bronx Subway

police tape murder
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews
AWR Hawkins

New York Police Department (NYPD) officers are seeking two individuals who allegedly fired rounds outside a subway train in the Bronx shortly before 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

CBS News reported that no one was injured in the incident and police are “looking for a man and a woman, both in their 20s.”

The New York Post noted that the NYPD is searching for “a man in his 20s with a black backpack and female with a green jacket.”

Shell casings were discovered “on the northbound 4 train platform.”

The NYPD is trying to ascertain if shots were also fired aboard the subway train.

NYPD officers wake up sleeping passengers and direct them to the exits at the 207th Street A-train station, Thursday, April 30, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic, in the Manhattan borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

AP Photo/John Minchillo

Breitbart News reported that Frank James allegedly opened fire on a Bronx subway Tuesday morning and was captured on Wednesday afternoon.

James was apprehended after the NYPD tweeted, “Frank Robert James is WANTED in connection with firing numerous gunshots inside of a subway car causing serious injuries to 10 victims. There’s a reward up to $50,000 for info leading to the arrest & indictment of this person.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkinsa weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.