New York Police Department (NYPD) officers are seeking two individuals who allegedly fired rounds outside a subway train in the Bronx shortly before 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

CBS News reported that no one was injured in the incident and police are “looking for a man and a woman, both in their 20s.”

The New York Post noted that the NYPD is searching for “a man in his 20s with a black backpack and female with a green jacket.”

Shell casings were discovered “on the northbound 4 train platform.”

The NYPD is trying to ascertain if shots were also fired aboard the subway train.

Breitbart News reported that Frank James allegedly opened fire on a Bronx subway Tuesday morning and was captured on Wednesday afternoon.

James was apprehended after the NYPD tweeted, “Frank Robert James is WANTED in connection with firing numerous gunshots inside of a subway car causing serious injuries to 10 victims. There’s a reward up to $50,000 for info leading to the arrest & indictment of this person.”

