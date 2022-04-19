Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) is set to take on critical race theory at an upcoming speech at the Reagan Library in California, warning against “teaching kids they are oppressors.”

Scott will address various concerns around education in America, according to his speech, obtained by Axios, and apparently “take a swipe at the ‘1619 Project,'” a series by the New York Times that uses fake historical narratives to attack America and its founding.

“Parents have a right to know what their kids are being taught in the classroom,” Scott will say. “Teaching kids that they are oppressors is just as bad as teaching kids they are always going to be victims.”

The Palmetto State Republican will use his speech, part of the “Time for Choosing” speaker series, to say that he is “proof of conservatism lifting Americans of color,” according to Axios.

He will also go after President Joe Biden’s failings with the economy and national security.

“President Reagan once said, ‘Inflation is as violent as a mugger, as frightening as an armed robber and as deadly as a hit man,'” Scott will say. “Democrats’ leadership has led to a 40-year high in inflation, and they’re still pouring more money on this crisis. That’s not good for moms making decisions in homes like the one I grew up in.”

“President Biden’s weakness on the global stage has emboldened terrorists, bullies, and dictators,” he will continue, taking on the Biden administration’s foreign policy. “Bloodthirsty dictators like Putin only understand strength, and that’s what we must project from the United States.”

According to Axios, he will also call for “a physical barrier on our southern border” and American energy independence.

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.