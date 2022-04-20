U.S. Army Selects Sig Sauer Next Generation Weapons Squad System

On April 20, 2022, Sig Sauer announced the U.S. Army selected the company’s Next Generation Weapons Squad System (NGWS) following a 27-month period of evaluation and testing.

The Army Times reports that the NGWS uses an innovative SIG Sauer 6.8 cartridge that will operate in semi-automatic and fully automatic rifles.

Sig Sauer refers to the cartridge as 6.8×51 FURY Hybrid Ammunition, noting, “[It] uses a patented lightweight metallic case designed to handle pressures higher than conventional ammunition, resulting in dramatically increased velocity and on-target energy in lighter weapons.”

Sig Sauer also points to the SIG-LMG and the SIG MCX-Spear rifle as the firearms through which the Fury Hybrid Ammunition will be used. The company noted, “Both the SIG-LMG and MCX-SPEAR deliver significant weapon and technology advancements to the soldier and provide a solution for battlefield overmatch in comparison to the current M249 and M4/M4A1.”

SIG SLX Suppressors are another part of the NGWS adopted by the U;S. Army. This whole package–ammo, rifle, machine gun, and suppressors–comprises the NGWS.

The Next Generation Has Arrived. SIG SAUER is honored to be awarded the Next Generation Squad Weapons System Contract by the U.S. Army.#neversettle #sig #sigsauer #nextgen pic.twitter.com/zVF3kWAjhW — SIG SAUER (@sigsauerinc) April 20, 2022

Sig Sauer president and CEO Ron Cohen spoke about the U.S. Army’s decision to the adopt the NGWS:

The U.S. Army is taking a bold step toward command of the 21st century battlefield and SIG SAUER is immensely proud to be the selected provider for this historic revolution in infantry weapons. The fielding of the SIG SAUER Next Generation Squad Weapons System will forever change the dynamic of military engagement for America’s warfighters with American innovation and manufacturing. We commend U.S. Army leadership for having the vision to undertake this historic procurement process to deliver a transformational weapon system to our warfighters. This award is the culmination of a successful collaboration between SIG SAUER and the U.S. Army, and we look forward to the continuing partnership.

On June 23, 2020, Breitbart News noted the U.S. Air Force was replacing its aging Beretta M9 pistol lineup with 125,000 Sig Sauer M18s.

The M18 is a SIG P320 platform, modular 9mm pistol that is designed to function flawlessly under combat conditions.

In September 2020 Breitbart Noted the USMC was issuing the M18 to Marines. The issuance of the M18 marked the first new handgun USMC had issued in 35 years.

