President Joe Biden celebrated Earth Day on Friday, promising to make every vehicle in the United States military “climate friendly.”

“We’re going to start the process, where every vehicle in the United States military, every vehicle is going to be climate friendly,” he boasted. “Every vehicle. No I mean it, we’re spending billions of dollars to do it.”

It’s unclear how the president plans to make America’s biggest and most powerful petroleum fueled vehicles “climate friendly” but he made it clear it was a priority.

The president spoke about his plan at Seward Park in Seattle to promote his green energy agenda.

The Pentagon is developing a “zero-emissions” plan for their non-tactical fleets by 2035 but the goal of an all “climate friendly” tactical military is no where on the horizon.

Studies have raised problems about an all electric tactical fleet, as many theaters of war do not have advanced electrical grids sufficient for charging vehicles. An electric tactical vehicle would also face the problem of getting shot and setting the battery system on fire.

But Biden talked about his love of cars, and also his eagerness to promote electric vehicles — despite personally owning a gas powered car.

“I’m an automobile buff,” he said. “I have a ‘68 Corvette that does nothing but pollute the air. But I don’t drive very much.”