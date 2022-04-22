Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) slammed Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on Friday (D-AZ), calling her selfish for refusing to aid radical Democrats’ reelection campaigns.

Gallego, a potential Senate challenger to Sinema in 2024, took direct aim at Sinema for remaining untethered to the Democrat ship that is likely to wreck come the November midterms. Polling shows Sinema has a greater approval rating among Arizona Republicans than Democrats. Arizona is a purple, border state.

“She’s not going to be out here stumping for Democrats,” Gallego whined to Politico Playbook. “She’s all about herself. She’s not going to help [Sen.] Mark [Kelly]. She’s not going to help [gubernatorial candidate] Katie Hobbs. … She cares about herself.”

Gallego has been an outspoken supporter of placing more focus on Ukraine’s border with Russia, thus distracting the American people from the southern United States border invasion. In Twitter world, the congressman has tweeted vulgarities at Russia and expressed his “hate” for the nation.

“Russia go f*ck yourself,” he said. “I hate the Russian government.”

Gallego’s angst toward the Biden administration for permitting an invasion into his border state has been far more subdued. He has especially taken Sinema to task for opposing many of the radical legislative priorities of the administration. Sinema opposed some of the critical provisions of Biden’s costly Build Back Better agenda. Her opposition to Biden’s plan has angered far-left members such as Gallego.

“She doesn’t care about the Democratic movement,” he claimed. “She doesn’t care about working-class people. … I think she cares more about her career than she cares about, like, what we can do with our elected office.”

Gallego also told Playbook he has thought about primarying Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) but admitted Democrats will lose huge in the general election because of the political environment. Illegal immigration and inflation are key issues in the border state.