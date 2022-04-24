Six Shot Saturday Alone in Democrat-Run Milwaukee

Six people were shot, two of them fatally, Saturday alone in Democrat-run Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

CBS 58 reports that the first shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. “near the corner of 29th and St. Paul.” A 43-year-old man was shot and wounded in the incident.

The second shooting of the day occurred around 5:20 p.m., when a 28-year-old man was shot and wounded “near 50th St. and Luscher Ave.” His wounds are not life-threatening.

Saturday’s third shooting resulted in the death of a 19-year-old woman. She was shot at 6:12 p.m. “near 27th and Burleigh streets” and died on the scene.

The fourth shooting occurred at 8:12 p.m. when a “23-year-old man was shot near 27th and Burleigh streets.”

Less than an hour later a 33-year-old man was shot “near Keefe and Vel R. Phillips avenues” and he is expected to live.

At 9:24 p.m. another 33-year-old man was shot “near Custer and Medford avenues” and his wounds are not life-threatening.

FOX 6 notes that shootings carried on into Sunday, with a 41-year-old man shot and wounded at 1:15 a.m. and a 21-year-old man was shot and wounded around 1:30 a.m.

