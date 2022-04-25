Former President Donald Trump had some harsh words for Prince Harry, calling him an “embarrassment” for turning away from the British Royal Family.

The former reportedly made his comments during his upcoming interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored wherein he voiced his displeasure with Harry’s marriage to Duchess Meghan Markle.

“Harry is whipped. Do you know the expression?” Trump asked.

“I’m familiar with the phrase,” Morgan answered.

“I won’t use the full expression but Harry is whipped like no other person I think I’ve seen,” the president added.

Royal Family ‘Deeply Disappointed’ and ‘Hurt’ by Harry and Meghan’s Announcement: Report https://t.co/MybCZqIWvE — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 9, 2020

Trump asserted he was “not a fan of Meghan” Markle from the beginning and that Prince Harry is “being led around by his nose.”

“I think he’s an embarrassment. And I think she spoke badly of the Royal Family but in particular the Queen,” said the former president.

In March of 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic kicked into high gear, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially ended their roles as senior members of the Royal Family in order to carve out a “progressive role” in the institution.

“As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute,” said the couple. “While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world.”

Are We Supposed to Care? Woke Millionaires Meghan and Harry Lambasted as Out of Touch https://t.co/ORC8KffYAE — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 8, 2021

Nearly one year later, the couple appeared for an interview with Oprah in which Meghan Markle attested to having experienced suicidal thoughts during her time as a royal and that a senior member of the Royal Family had once questioned the skin color of their son, Archie.

Trump believed Queen Elizabeth should strip the Royals of their titles.

“The only thing I disagree with the Queen on probably one of the only things ever is that I think she would have said, ‘If that’s your choice, fine. But you now longer have titles.’ You know? ‘I think that he has been so disrespectful to the country, and it’s a great country,” Trump said.