WATCH–Donald Trump Jr. Goes Shooting with Missouri’s Eric Greitens

U.S. Senate candidate for Missouri Eric Greitens (R) posted video Monday morning of him and Donald Trump Jr. shooting guns together in Missouri.

Greitens posted the video via Twitter with a caption that says, in part, “Great day of shooting in Missouri with Donald Trump Jr. It’s time to Make America Great Again, Again.”

The video shows Trump Jr. and Greitens shooting and hitting the target so many times it literally fell over. Then Trump Jr. turns to say, “Striking fear in the hearts of liberals everywhere, folks.”

Striking fear into the hearts of liberals, RINOs, and the fake media. Great day of shooting in Missouri with .@DonaldJTrumpJr! It's time to Make America Great Again, Again. pic.twitter.com/urMdIS7KX4 — Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) April 25, 2022

In a second tweet Greitens commented, “It was an honor spending the day with Donald Trump Jr. and Kim Guilfoyle in Missouri. Not only is Don a great MAGA warrior, but one helluva shot!”

Greitens is a former NAVY Seal and was the 56th Governor of Missouri.

