Evan McMullin Flyer Boasts Support for Illegal Aliens, Gun Control, Obamacare

An Evan McMullin flyer for his independent bid for Senate boasts of his support for amnesty for illegal aliens, gun control, and Obamacare, amongst a litany of other leftist issues.

McMullin hopes to oust Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) during the 2022 midterm elections. Lee is a third-term senator who has represented the state as a conservative and a staunch constitutionalist.

In contrast to Lee, McMullin’s flyer boasts about the former intelligence officer’s support for many leftist priorities, including:

Believes we should protect and improve the Affordable Care Act (ACA)

Supports the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA)

Supports voting rights legislation in Congress

Supports marriage equality & LGBTQ+ non-discrimination

Supports a path to citizenship for DREAMERS

Supports expanded background checks and other sensible gun safety legislation

Supports stronger environmental protections and clean energy policies for a sustainable future

Supports Labor Unions and their right to organize

The flyer also says that he will not vote for Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to lead the Senate; however, the flyer fails to mention if he would back Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to continue leading the Senate as majority leader.

McMullin also said he refused to take money from PACs or special interest groups.

This flyer follows after McMullin said he would not caucus with Republicans or Democrats if he were to get elected to the U.S. Senate. McMullin’s vow to remain independent comes after the Utah Democrat Party endorsed his race to take out Lee.

Matt Whitlock, a former senior staffer for the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the late Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT), said Democrats received a raw deal in their endorsement of McMullin.

“No committee assignments, no leadership opportunities, no practical path to passing legislation or even securing resources for Utah through appropriations, no influence,” Whitlock remarked. “This is what @UtahDemocrats just conceded to. Congrats @BenMcAdams.”