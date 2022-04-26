Evan McMullin Will Not Caucus with Democrats Despite Party Endorsement

Utah independent Senate candidate and failed presidential aspirant Evan McMullin said Monday he would not caucus with Democrats despite their endorsement of the former CIA officer.

Kelsey Koenen Witt, the communications director for McMullin’s campaign, said McMullin would not caucus with Republicans or Democrats if he were to become Utah’s junior senator.

“As a senator, he would be accountable to Utahns and to his conscience, not to party bosses or special interest groups which corrupt our politics today. What Evan is doing is unique, and it is the only way to change our broken politics in Washington and bring better representation to the Senate for Utah,” the communications director said.

McMullin’s declaration of independence follows after the Utah Democrat Party endorsed his bid to oust Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT). Utah Democrats voted 57 to 43 percent during their party convention to back McMullin’s bid to remove Lee from office. This appears to be a tactical move, as Utah has not elected a Democrat since 1970.

Matt Whitlock, a former senior staffer for the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the late Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT), said Democrats received a raw deal in their endorsement of McMullin.

“No committee assignments, no leadership opportunities, no practical path to passing legislation or even securing resources for Utah through appropriations, no influence,” Whitlock remarked. “This is what @UtahDemocrats just conceded to. Congrats @BenMcAdams.”

McMullin’s campaign said in a statement after the vote, “This marks the first time in Utah’s history that the Democratic Party has not put forward a candidate for a statewide race choosing instead to put country over party.”

“Today, and moving forward, this coalition represents a majority of Utahns who want to replace Senator Mike Lee. He is a threat to the republic and consistently fails to represent our interests and our values,” McMullin claimed in a statement after the Democrat Party endorsed his campaign.