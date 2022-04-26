Piers Morgan appeared to vindicate former President Trump on Tuesday when he aired the full interview between them and included the original, undoctored ending.

“Piers Morgan screened the second part of his interview with Donald Trump on Tuesday afternoon, revealing that the former president did not storm out,” reported The Independent.

Controversy erupted last week when Piers Morgan released a heavily edited teaser advertising an upcoming interview with the former president on his show Piers Morgan Uncensored, in which it appeared that Trump stormed off the set when questioned about a rigged 2020 election. Audio released to Breitbart News later revealed that not only did the president stay for the duration of the interview, he left on friendly terms. Per the report:

Trump spent more than an hour with Morgan, and the way the promo clip cuts together what it calls “Morgan Versus Trump” moments to promote the interview which will air on this coming Monday night is particularly deceptive. Most of those moments had nothing to do with the election issue at all, and the full audio of the last bit of the interview shows that Trump standing up and walking away and saying “turn the camera off” came after Morgan ended the interview and thanked Trump for a “great interview.”

Caught red-handed, Piers Morgan later doubled-down on his initial edit, saying it accurately depicted the contentious moment between them.Piers Morgan said on Fox News:

At the end, I thanked him, and I shook his hand, which is completely true. But then he just got up, barked at our cameras. ‘Turn the camera off.’ And then he walked off. And as he walks off, he muttered loudly — we have all this on film — ‘So dishonest. So dishonest.’ About me. And I just thought that was rude and churlish, and I felt that constituted a walkout, actually.

When airing the interview on Tuesday, Morgan once again defended the initial teaser, blaming it on Trump communication director Taylor Budowich for often appearing “angry” and combative.

“You did leave, pretty angrily. It certainly wasn’t a happy ending,” Morgan said.

According to Deadline, Trump’s interview with Piers Morgan performed well in Britain, averaging “300,000 viewers across 8 pm last night in the UK, tripling the competition from BBC News and Sky News and pulling in 10 times the viewers of GB News.”

“The ratings don’t include viewers who tuned in to the U.S. and Australia simulcast via Fox Nation and Sky News Australia,” Deadline added.