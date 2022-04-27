Illegal Alien Gets 10 Years for Stabbing 33-Year-Old Man to Death

An illegal alien has received a 10-year prison sentence for stabbing a 33-year-old man to death in Cedar Rapids, Iowa in 2021.

Victoriano Dias Barrera, a 40-year-old illegal alien from Honduras, was sentenced to 10 years in prison this week by Sixth Judicial District Judge Justin Lightfoot for stabbing to death Victor Huerta on April 4, 2021.

Barrera was originally charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter to reduce his prison sentence.

According to prosecutors, Barrera was in a hotel room with a handful of other people, including Huerta, when the two got into a heated argument. Eventually, Barrera ended up stabbing Huerta to death with a knife, though his defense team claimed he was defending himself.

When first responders arrived, they tried to save Huerta’s life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Huerta’s sister told the court she has “fallen into a strong depression” since the loss of her brother.

“Since they told me the bad news that he was killed, ever since that day my life hasn’t been the same because they took my only brother that cared about me,” she said in a victim impact statement.

Barrera is likely to be deported to Honduras following his prison sentence. He has also been ordered to pay $150,000 to Huerta’s family.

