Nolte: Polls Show Voters Blame Joe Biden for Gas Prices

“President Joe Biden has tried to shift blame for the spike in gasoline prices, but most voters aren’t buying his excuses,” writes Rasmussen Reports.

The cost of energy has close to doubled under His Fraudulency Joe Biden. In response, rather than actually doing something about it — like opening up America’s vast energy reserves — Biden has chosen to strangle America’s energy industry and blame everything and everyone else.

Biden has blamed the energy companies for price gouging. He’s also, laughably, blamed the energy companies for not drilling enough. He’s blamed the pandemic. He’s blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin. He’s blamed the war in Ukraine.

It’s all been lies, lies, and more lies, and this polling makes clear that, despite the White House’s lies and billions of dollars in corporate media propaganda to legitimize those lies, the voters aren’t buying it.

When asked what bears most of the responsibility for exploding gas prices, only 15 percent said Putin and 26 percent said the major oil companies. A majority of 51 percent blame Biden.

This next question is even more revealing…

When asked if Biden has “done enough to stop the rising price of gasoline, home heating oil, and other petroleum products,” a clear majority of 61 percent said no. That includes 35 percent of Democrats, 65 percent of Independents, and 53 percent of black voters.

Only 27 percent said Biden is doing enough. That includes just 44 percent of Democrats and 22 percent of black voters.

When asked how serious the rise in energy costs is, 84 percent said “very” (61 percent) or “somewhat” (23 percent) serious. Only 15 percent disagreed.

These numbers are even more remarkable when you look at the gaslighting campaign the media has performed to either convince the public Biden is not at fault for the economy or to convince the public the economy is actually in amazing shape.

None of that is true. The American people know it. The media no longer have the trust, influence, or monopoly on information to stop us from knowing it. What’s more, the media and Democrats are running out of time and tricks. We’re about six months away from the midterm elections, and the reality of a recession looms over everything.

All of it— well, most of the recession fears – goes back to these sky-high energy prices. Energy makes the world go round. When energy costs more, everything costs more. Energy spikes cause inflation, which cause people to stop spending, which cause recessions.

All Biden had to do for everything to be okay was walk into the Oval Office and say of the energy sector, “Carry on.”

Had he done that, we would be fine.

But he didn’t do that. Why? Because the man is an extremist incapable of empathy with everyday Americans.

