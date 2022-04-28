Exclusive – Sebastian Gorka: Members of Biden Administration Should Be Prosected for Aiding Cartels, Human Traffickers

Dr. Sebastian Gorka told Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow in a Thursday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily that people like U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas should be prosecuted for assisting cartels and human traffickers through their failed border policies.

“Two million illegal aliens are being released into the nation,” Gorka told Marlow on Thursday.

“What is occurring on the southern border with women, with children — it’s slavery,” he continued. “It is the abuse of human beings by other human beings, they’re being sold, they’re being trafficked, and it is being perpetrated; assisted by this administration.”

Gorka added that he would like to see people like Mayorkas be prosecuted.

“I’m not interested in subpoenas, I’m not interested in the House investigating these guys after we win in the midterms,” Gorka said. “I want these people to be prosecuted, I want them to be charged. They are aiding and abetting criminal cartels.”

Gorka also asserted that this type of corruption and criminal behavior in government has been going on for quite a while.

“Let’s just have a spreadsheet of the last 20 years in terms of corruption and illegality in government,” Gorka said. “What have we seen? [Former U.S. Attorney General] Eric Holder, the wing-man for Obama, who really turned the DOJ into a criminal organization, he was held in contempt of Congress.”

“Lois Lerner, who was found guilty, who we know was targeting American patriots, Tea Party organizations, with IRS investigations that were illegal, she leaves her job with a full government pension of more than $100,000 a year,” he added.

Gorka, therefore, maintained “It’s time for us to get serious.”

“I’ve had it with limp-wristed, spineless politicians who say they’re going to subpoena, the Lindsey Graham’s of the world, ‘We’re going to get serious.’ No, you’re not,” he said.

“We need to see people charged — government officials and former government officials, who’ve committed crimes,” Gorka insisted.

