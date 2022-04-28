Trump Rips ‘Mentally Ill’ George Conway: ‘His Mind Is Completely Shot’

Former President Donald Trump called out the mental state of George Conway, husband to former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, and said, “His mind is completely shot.”

Trump shared a screenshot of a tweet that included a picture of George Conway from a recent CNN appearance with a caption that asked, “Is George Conway ok…?”

“No, he’s mentally ill, a very sick man,” Trump said. “I don’t know what Kellyanne did to him, but it must have been really bad. She has totally destroyed this guy—his mind is completely shot!”

NEW! President Donald J. Trump: “No, he’s mentally ill, a very sick man. I don’t know what Kellyanne did to him, but it must have been really bad. She has totally destroyed this guy—his mind is completely shot!” pic.twitter.com/9uVC4KLuKE — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) April 28, 2022

Conway responded by mentioning E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit, wherein she accused the former President of raping her. “Hey, when’s your guy gonna produce his DNA in Jean Carroll’s lawsuit?” Conway tweeted.

This is not the first time Trump and Conway have traded jabs at each other. Despite his wife being a former Trump adviser, Conway is a co-founder of the Never Trump Republican Lincoln Project organization.

After the Lincoln Project released an anti-Trump ad in 2020, Trump similarly insinuated Kellyanne Conway did something “bad” to her husband. “I don’t know what Kellyanne did to her deranged loser of a husband, Moonface, but it must have been really bad,” Trump said.

In 2019, Conway called on former White House Chief of Staff to transport Trump to Walter Reed Army Medical Center “right away” after Trump gave an interview with Fox Business News. He also questioned Trump’s mental health and accused Trump of having a narcissistic personality disorder.

Kellyanne Conway defended Trump amidst the attacks from her husband in 2019. “He left it alone for months out of respect for me,” Kellyanne said. “But you think he shouldn’t respond when somebody, a non-medical professional accuses him of having a mental disorder? You think he should just take that sitting down?”

“Don’t play psychiatrist any more than George should be,” she added. “You’re not a psychiatrist and he’s not, respectfully.”

Kellyanne Conway is scheduled to speak at a rally in Nebraska alongside Trump on Friday.