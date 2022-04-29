Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) says Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is currently carrying out an “insidious agenda” to transform the United States with illegal immigration.

During an exclusive interview with SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Daily, Higgins accused President Joe Biden of using Mayorkas to abolish the nation’s borders.

LISTEN:

“We’ve lost our sovereignty down there [at the border],” Higgins said. “The nation has been generationally impacted. There’s no guarantee we can ever really recover.”

“They have effectively injured America to the extent of the collapse and open border … they have potentially injured America to the extent that we’ll have generational change that will be sort of a post-Biden reality of what America looks like because of what’s going on at the border,” He continued. “Mayorkas knows this and he’s like talking to a machine … he is quite focused as he delivers the insidious agenda and chosen lines and talking points of the Left.”

The Biden administration’s goal, Higgins said, is using mass immigration to the U.S. to change the American electorate so that Democrats are more easily elected in congressional and presidential elections.

“[Mayorkas] has been the instrument that they’ve used to pry open America’s sovereignty and destroy us from within — setting the stage for permanent Democrat control over congress and perhaps presidential elections as well,” Higgins said. “They completely intend to have these illegals you know ultimately given the right to vote. That’s obviously their plan.”

“Mayorkas has to know, it’s impossible to not know, that he’s being used as an instrument to advance the agenda of evil which is to erode America’s very fabric … our cultural fabric, our law and order, and to disintegrate our sovereignty at the southern border to allow literally millions and millions of illegal aliens to enter into our country — unsustainable,” he continued.

As Breitbart News has reported, nearly 840,000 border crossers and illegal aliens have been released into American communities since Biden took office — a foreign population larger than the state of North Dakota.

This figure does not include the hundreds of thousands of Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs) that have been resettled in the U.S. by the federal government and the hundreds of thousands of got-aways who successfully entered the U.S. illegally.

A recent analysis by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) suggests that Biden, in his first year, added over a million illegal aliens to the U.S. population.

Already, the nation’s foreign-born population has hit an unprecedented 46.2 million. By 2060, the foreign-born population is expected to hit 70 million if illegal immigration is not stemmed and legal immigration levels are not reduced.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.