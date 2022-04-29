President Joe Biden’s new disinformation chief Nina Jankowicz used TikTok to imitate her male trolls.

In a video created on January 25, Jankowicz dressed up and imitated two of her online male critics.

Jankowicz made her TikTok video account private after it was featured on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show Thursday night, but some videos still exist on her Twitter account.

“Women should not be involved in government. They can not be trusted,” she said as she wore a hat and looked into the camera, speaking in a male tone.

PS you better bet I made a TikTok about this 💁🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/PihnDCKJUx — Nina Jankowicz 🇺🇺🇸 (@wiczipedia) January 25, 2021

“The real reason she is angry is no Chads would hit it and stick with it,” she said in another clip, wearing a backward hat.

Jankowicz said her critics proved the danger of women voicing their opinions online.

“Unfortunately for women in politics, journalism, academia or basically any time we express an opinion while female, that is not the exception, it’s the norm,” she said.

The Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday the creation of the new Disinformation Governance Board, led by Jankowicz.