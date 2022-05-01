Poll: Kris Kobach Dominates in GOP Primary for Kansas Attorney General

Kris Kobach, the former Kansas Secretary of State, is now dominating in his run to be the state’s attorney general.

A new poll by WPA Intelligence shows Kobach leading his GOP primary opponents by 40 percentage points. As Kobach takes 52 percent in the race, his opponents Tony Mattivi and Kellie Warren take a combined 19 percent while almost 3-in-10 likely Republican voters are undecided.

Since last year, the poll finds Kobach’s support in the race has grown by more than 10 percentage points. Then, Kobach was still dominating his opponents with a nearly 30-point lead.

Kobach’s campaign for Kansas attorney general has been boosted greatly by his strong 71-percent backing from self-identified Christian conservatives as well as self-identified “Trump Republicans,” 70 percent of whom support him.

“This polling result reflects what I have been seeing all over the state,” Kobach said in a statement. “Kansans have had enough of the Biden administration. They want an attorney general who will sue the Biden administration and win in court.”

Kobach is touting his legal record where he has successfully sued former President Obama’s administration and has recently successfully sued President Joe Biden’s administration.

The poll surveyed nearly 520 likely GOP voters in Kansas from April 18 to April 20. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 4.3 percentage points.

Full Disclosure: Kris Kobach is a columnist for Breitbart News.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.