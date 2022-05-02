Deputy Wounded in Ambush Now in Critical Condition

East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputy Nick Tullier was wounded in an ambush attack in 2016 and is now critical condition due to an infection that threatens to take his life.

WBRZ reported that Tullier was shot in the head during a July 17, 2016, ambush attack that killed two officers and a deputy. Another deputy and officer in addition to Tullier were shot and wounded.

The Advocate noted that Tullier was treated for months “at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge…before he was moved to a Houston hospital for specialized care.”

He spent four years in Houston being treated at TIRR Memorial Hermann Hospital, then moved back to Baton Rouge where his parents could care for him.

He is now fighting for his life.

On Monday his family posted to Facebook: “Bloodwork yesterday (Sun) has shown Nick is now septic. Mary and I met with the hospital doctor who told us they’re doing everything they can but nothing’s working. He said Nick is critical and don’t know how much time he has left.”

Tullier’s father closed the Facebook post with a request for prayers:

Take a few minutes to say a Prayer. Doesn’t take much effort. All will benefit from Praying. Trust In God That God Will Hear You!!!

Please continue to Pray for Members of the Blue Family including Nick; All Warriors of God. Continue to Pray for All First Responders wherever they may be. Pray for Members of Our Military and that they return home safely to their families when their tour is over. Nick needs Prayer for sure… God Watches. God Listens. God Answers Prayers.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.