First Lady Jill Biden is the new face of U.S. diplomacy. This was confirmed Monday with the news she will head to eastern Europe later this week on a solo diplomatic mission for the White House, following in the footsteps of House Leader Nancy Pelosi who met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday.

It is her second overseas sojourn representing the U.S. in less than a year.

AFP reports Biden will visit Romania and Slovakia to meet with displaced Ukrainian parents and children, aid workers, U.S. service members and embassy personnel.

In Slovakia on Sunday, celebrated as Mother’s Day in the United States, the president’s wife will travel to the city of Kosice and village of Vysne Nemecke to meet with refugees, aid workers and the Slovakians who are supporting them as well as U.S. diplomatic staff.

Pelosi made similar efforts to represent U.S. interests across eastern Europe as part of her secret weekend visit to Ukraine as it struggles through its eighth year of war and colonization by neighboring Russia.

“On Mother’s Day, she will meet with Ukrainian mothers and children who have been forced to flee their home country because of Putin’s war,” Biden’s office said.

The trip follows her journey to Tokyo last year for the opening of the delayed 2020 Olympic Games, as Breitbart News reported.

During her May 5-9 travels, Biden will visit U.S. service members in Romania on Friday before heading to Bucharest.

First Lady Jill Biden is tipped to visit Japan for the Tokyo Olympics on a solo trip in place of President Joe Biden, the Yomiuri Shimbun daily reported Sunday. https://t.co/SMtEd8AlZO — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 27, 2021

In the Romanian capital on Saturday, she will meet with members of the government, U.S. embassy staff and teachers working with displaced Ukrainian children, the statement from her office said.

Her trip also includes a visit to the Slovak capital Bratislava to meet with U.S. embassy staff and government officials.