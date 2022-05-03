Republican Women Victorious in Ohio, Indiana Primaries

Republican women put up important victories in the Indiana and Ohio primaries on Tuesday, further torpedoing the feminist left’s talking points about “patriarchy” as the Supreme Court reportedly stands on the cusp of overturning Roe v. Wade.

In Ohio, the Trump-endorsed Madison Gesiotto Gilbert has been tapped as the projected winner in the primary race for the 13th congressional district, according to Cleveland.com:

North Canton attorney Madison Gesiotto Gilbert on Tuesday was projected by Associated Press to win a crowded GOP primary in Ohio’s reconfigured 13th congressional district, defeating six other Republicans who sought the chance to take on former Ohio House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes of Akron in November’s general election. Dave’s redistricting app estimates its voters are 50.2% Democratic voters and 47% Republican, so the right candidate from either political party could win the seat. Gilbert had 28.3 percent of the vote when Associated Press declared her the winner.

In his much-coveted endorsement, former President Donald Trump hailed Gilbert as an “America First Patriot” at one of his rallies.

“The freedoms and the opportunities that we know and love are being threatened by far-left radical members of our society who want us to take steps backward, that want us to take steps towards socialism, that want to divide us on race, gender, and political ideology,” Gilbert told the crowd. “And most importantly, they want to destroy what is good about our great nation.”

In the Hoosier state of Indiana, Republican women fared even better as candidates Erin Houchin, Jennifer Ruth Green, Victoria Spartz, Angela Grabovsky, and Jackie Walorski secured their nominations. Spartz and Walorski ran in uncontested races.

BREAKING: Erin Houchin wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Indiana's 9th Congressional District. #APRaceCall at 9:55 p.m. EDT. https://t.co/2nlgpji7ac — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) May 4, 2022

Jennifer-Ruth Green WINS the 2022 Republican Primary Election for Indiana's First Congressional District! Thank you, Northwest Indiana, for your strong support! Congratulate Jennifer-Ruth on her VICTORY tonight at https://t.co/rFv7IDMxW4. pic.twitter.com/zrbRzqoZh8 — Jennifer-Ruth Green (@JenRuthGreen) May 4, 2022

Congratulations! Jennifer-Ruth Green is the Republican nominee for the U.S. House (IN-01) race in November. pic.twitter.com/XhJF1yNp1T — Indiana Republican Party (@indgop) May 4, 2022

“I have been blessed to have the opportunity to serve our country in uniform for 22 years, and I look forward to earning the opportunity to represent Hoosiers and continue my service in Congress,” said Air Force veteran Jennifer Ruth-Green.