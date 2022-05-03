Survey: Kari Lake Undisputed Frontrunner in Arizona’s GOP Governor’s Race

Republican Kari Lake is the undisputed frontrunner in Arizona’s Republican primary race for governor, while the Senate primary still remains a shakeup, a Trafalgar Group survey released Monday found.

The survey asked respondents, “If the Republican primary for Governor were held today, for whom would you vote?” Notably, the survey was conducted prior to GOP candidate Steve Gaynor withdrawing from the race. Even so, the former Phoenix Fox 10 news anchor leads her closest opponent by over ten percentage points, garnering 38.2 percent of the vote.

Karrin Taylor Robson, the founder and President of Arizona Strategies, comes in a distant second with 27.4 percent of the vote. Former Rep. Matt Salmon (R-AZ), co-founder of the House Freedom Caucus, lands in third place with 10.7 percent.

Former President Donald Trump, however, endorsed Lake last year, deeming her a “fantastic person who spent many years working as a highly respected television anchor and journalist.”

“Because of this, few can take on the Fake News Media like Kari,” he said at the time.

The survey also examined Arizona’s GOP Senate primary race, which appears to be far more uncertain.

Businessman Jim Lamon leads, garnering 24.8 percent support, but Mark Brnovich, the state’s attorney general, follows closely behind with 23.9 percent. However, Blake Masters is on the rise, landing in third place with 19.4 percent. Notably, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) endorsed Masters last week, explaining that the candidate is “serious about putting America First.”

“He understands the threats our country faces — from the Chinese Communist Party to the corrupt Big Tech monopolies to the political elite determined to take apart our way of life,” Hawley’s statement read, calling for “new leaders who will fight for this country.”