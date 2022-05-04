The MAGA movement is celebrating J.D. Vance’s surge to victory in Ohio’s Republican Senate primary, deeming it a “big moment for the Republican Party.”

The Trump-backed candidate surged to victory on Tuesday night, besting Ohio state treasurer Josh Mandel by over eight percentage points — 32.2 percent to 23.9 percent:

THANK YOU OHIO! — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) May 4, 2022

Trump critic Matt Dolan fell to a close third with 23.3 percent of the vote, but on Tuesday night, he pledged to unite the party and support Vance moving forward:

JD Vance and I have debated our differences, and in this hard fought campaign he was successful. Just as I will never quit fighting for Ohio, I now pledge to unite our party and endorse JD Vance to be our next U.S. Senator. pic.twitter.com/1oSMmN6rWA — Matt Dolan (@dolan4ohio) May 4, 2022

Mandel also said he looked forward to voting for Vance and “doing what I can to help him beat Tim Ryan,” Vance’s Democrat challenger for the Senate seat.

“Now the party that we need to unify to fight Tim Ryan, it’s our Republican Party, ladies and gentlemen. It is the party of working people all across the state of Ohio, and it needs to fight, and it needs to win it,” Vance said.

Vance’s win is significant as it points directly to the power of the Trump endorsement. After Trump endorsed Vance mere weeks ago, the Hillbilly Elegy author saw a boost in the polls.

“Trump, if anything, is a rejection of the idea that we should give more money to the establishment to fight in stupid wars. And I just think on the substantive agenda, I’m more with Trump than anybody else, and that’s ultimately why he endorsed me,” Vance told Breitbart News Saturday last month, adding that “Trump sees me as a guy who actually carries on his agenda.”