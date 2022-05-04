Senate Committee on Appropriations

The White House on Wednesday continued its warnings against the extreme group of “MAGA Republicans,” claiming they were at war with a cartoon character.

“What we’re seeing, the latest antics make clear, that they at war with Mickey Mouse,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during the daily briefing.

She also accused Republicans of being against women’s health care choices and lowering the cost of prescription drugs.

“If that remains their platform, the president’s view is that they are out of whack with the mainstream of the country,” Psaki said.

The White House press secretary was referring to Florida’s Parents Rights in Education law, signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a legislative action that was condemned by Disney.

Psaki defended President Joe Biden after he said that Republicans might pass a law banning LGTBQ children from school classrooms.

“I think we’ve seen extreme laws that target LGTBQ families, their kids across the country,” she said. “And I think what he is saying is we don’t know what they are capable of given what they’ve done to date.”

Biden tried to rally fear about the Republican Party on Wednesday, describing them as the “most extreme political organization in history.”