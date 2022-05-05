Joe Biden Celebrates Cinco de Mayo Calling for Amnesty for Illegal Immigrants

President Joe Biden celebrated Cinco de Mayo at the White House on Thursday, calling for amnesty for illegal immigrants.

The president called for a “pathway to citizenship” for illegal immigrants living in the United States

“And we’re working to fix our immigration as well,” he added.

The president and first lady celebrated the Mexican holiday at the White House with Latino members of his administration and supporters.

“We are an immigration nation, I mean we say that but people act like we don’t believe it. … That is our strength,” he said.

Biden said there was “bipartisan support” to offer amnesty for illegal immigrants brought to the United States as children, farmworkers, and essential workers.

“Not only is it the right thing to do, its the economically the smart thing to do as well,” he said.

Biden indicated that the culture of the United States was changing and that political figures should recognize it.

“If we don’t get smart in this country and the other team doesn’t understand what is going on, you know 25 out of every 100 children in grades kindergarten through senior in high school speak Spanish,” he said.

Biden indicated he would ultimately succeed against critics of amnesty for illegal immigrants.

“It’s overwhelmingly in the interest not only in the interest of those kids but of all Americans that we invest in the community, and we’ll conquer and honor and lift up all those folks who in fact who have gotten in the way,” he said.