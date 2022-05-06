Mehmet Oz Booed at Trump Rally in Pennsylvania

Celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz was reportedly booed at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, on Friday evening.

Trump brought his “Save America” rally series to Pennsylvania in support of Oz’s candidacy for U.S. Senate. Along with Trump, Ohio Republican Senate nominee J.D. Vance, Rep. John Joyce (R-PA), Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA), Jim Bognet, Rep. Alex Mooney (R-WV), Dinesh D’Souza, Mike Lindell, and Oz were slated to speak at Friday night’s rally.

However, Oz faced boos from the crowd before he took the stage. According to the rally’s attendees, the crowd booed Oz as his ads played on screen.

“I have yet to meet anyone here who is a firm supporter of Dr. Oz. In fact, there’s a whole section of people that boos every time he appears on screen,” Huffington Post reporter Daniel Marans tweeted.

The crowd also booed when the other speakers mentioned Oz’s name on stage. “U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler speaking now about why he endorsed Dr. Oz. Dr. Oz’s name got some boos,” Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gillian McGoldrick tweeted.

“Yet another set of boos for Oz when Vance mentions him (mixed with some cheers),” Business Insider political reporter Jake Lahut tweeted.

“Unlike the boos accompanying Dr. Oz, Mike Lindell gets a huge ovation,” Lahut added.

“I’m watching the rally. The crowd is booing EVERY time they mention Dr. Oz,” one user tweeted.

The crowd did not lighten up once Oz took the stage either. As Oz came out on stage, the crowd continued to boo the Pennsylvania Senate candidate. However, rally staffers reportedly turned up the music coming from the stage in an attempt to drown out the crowd’s booes.

“They blasted music when Oz came out, presumably to drown out the boos,” another user tweeted.

One rally attendee, who supports Kathy Barnette for U.S. Senate, told Marans that Oz “is not a conservative, he is not a Pennsylvanian, and he is not someone who would represent us well.”