Nolte: Suppose Roe v. Wade Was Overturned and Nobody Cared?

Is it just me, or are you sensing a surprising lack of public outrage over the news Roe v. Wade is likely to be overturned?

For the 40 years I’ve been watching politics, I’ve been repeatedly and incessantly warned by America’s so-called experts that America’s next civil war would be over the issue of abortion, most especially if the Supreme Court overturned Roe.

Well, here we are, about five days after someone leaked a Supreme Court decision overturning Roe, a leak almost certainly designed to create an explosion of fury and, well, where is this explosion of fury?

Where’s Civil War: Part Deux?

This is one of those rare moments where I find myself in agreement with that little cupcake from Who’s the Boss? On Thursday, Alyssa Milano had her own Jeb(!) please clap moment. Using her first wife voice, Milano scolded her fellow celebs over their lack of outrage and activism… “I see all of you celebrities and influencers who are too scared to use you voice on behalf of reproductive Justice,” she screeched. “I see you talking about diets and make up and your new movies as our right to bodily autonomy is being stripped away from us,” she again screeched… Then she begged, “We need you. Get engaged.”

She’s right. No one’s clapping.

More proof of public indifference can be found in the post-leak cable news ratings, which haven’t budged… Based on what we’ve been told for the last 50 years, you’d think these numbers would skyrocket, but CNNLOL is still averaging under 700,000 total primetime viewers.

Finally, on the day after the leak, Ohio held its primary vote and Democrats stayed home.

Where’s the anger?

Where’s the energy?

Where’s the interest?

Could it be… I’m just speculating here… Could it be that maybe-possibly-perhaps-conceivably-perchance that for the last 50 years the corporate media and fake pollsters and left-wing activists and the Democrat party have been gaslighting us into believing ABORTION IS THE ONLY ISSUE THAT MATTERS!

Why the gaslight campaign? Well, think about it…

First off, the threat of Civil War: Part Deux is an effective way to intimidate the Court into not overturning Roe. Secondly, it’s a good way to fundraise and gin up votes.

I do, however, have a second theory…

What if people are at long last sick of Today’s Moral Panic.

What I mean is this…

Imagine you’re a Democrat. Imagine what your life as a Democrat’s been like for five long years. Honestly, it’s been one goddamned thing after another…

Now I have to care about this.

Now I have to care about that.

Now I have to care about this other thing.

Violent protesters outside the White House Saturday morning forced at least two journalists, including a reporter for Breitbart News, to flee their coverage assignments, in one of the many incidents of violent unrest sweeping across the nation. https://t.co/ATnpNZwUAL — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 30, 2020

From Merrick Garland to Susan Sarandon to #MeToo to Donald Trump to Kids-in-Cages to George Floyd to Charlottesville to Impeachment to Impeachment 2 to Russian Election Interference to Jussie Smollet to Masking Kids to Vaccine Mandates to January 6 to Kavanaugh to the Covington Kids to the Ukraine to Ending the Filibuster to Elon Musk to, to, to, to, to…

Maybe the outrage tank has finally run out of gas.

Maybe everyone other than the Alyssa Milano types, those who have no identity outside of their addiction to being besides themselves, are sick and tired of this shit and just want to go back to living normal, peaceful lives?

Honestly, what is the big deal about overturning Roe, anyway?

Abortion will not be outlawed. The issue will merely return to where it has always belonged: to We the People by way of the legislative process in each state. Any mother who wants to butcher her unborn child will still be allowed to. She might have to order an Uber or get on a bus, but the murder option will always be there… Most left-wing women live in states that will still allow them to kill their baby after it’s born…

So what’s the big deal?

Undoubtedly, we’ll see some protests over the weekend, maybe even big ones, but it’s too late to convince me those protests are organic, are anything but the usual-usual organized AstroTurf.

If overturning Roe was as big of deal as we’ve been warned, the outrage and interest would have been immediate and everywhere, and it’s just not.