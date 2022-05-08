Man Shot Dead After Allegedly Throwing Molotov Cocktail at Officers

A man allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at officers outside a Raleigh, North Carolina, police station was shot dead by police Saturday afternoon.

FOX News reports the man first came to an officer’s attention around 1:20 p.m., when he was seen allegedly setting vehicles on fire.

The officer called for backup and when three other officers arrived the man allegedly kept throwing the Molotov cocktails, even throwing toward the officers.

FOX 8 notes two Raleigh police cars were ablaze by this time and the officers opened fire, fatally wounding the suspect.

Raleigh fire department personnel then arrived on scene to put out the police vehicle fires.

Raleigh Police Chief Estella D. Patterson says she will push to have body cam footage of incident released.

