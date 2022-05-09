Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) is ushering in mask mandates yet again, forcing elementary and middle school students to cover their faces, over two years after the start of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

Monday, May 9 marks the first day that K-8 students in the IPS system are required to mask up. IPS is attributing the decision to an “increase in positive” cases in “several grades.” The rule is expected to last for roughly two weeks, through May 24:

Due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases in several grades — affecting both students and staff — at Center for Inquiry School 84, Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) is mandating masks on buses and indoors for the school’s students, staff and visitors beginning Monday, May 9 through Tuesday, May 24.

“In addition to the school’s daily activities, field trips and community events will also require staff, students and visitors to wear masks,” IPS added.