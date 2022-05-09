Watch: Pro-abortion Protesters Demand ‘Abolish the Court!’

Pro-abortion protesters in Los Angeles demanded Saturday that the Supreme Court be abolished, days after a draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade (1973) was leaked.

At a pro-abortion protest in Los Angeles, far-left protesters called for the Supreme Court to be abolished, not just because of potentially overturning Roe v. Wade but also for actions such as ending the eviction moratorium. pic.twitter.com/zpYnBlLJq6 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 9, 2022

Lots of chants calling for the Supreme Court to be abolished. pic.twitter.com/Zmt1nlYF44 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 9, 2022

The leaked 5-4 majority opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, would return decisions on abortion law to the states.

Pro-abortion protesters with Party for Socialism and Liberation and other far-left groups gathered on Saturday to voice their opposition to the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade, going as far as to call for the Supreme Court to be abolished. … During speeches at the rally, one speaker said Roe v. Wade going away would bring the country back to the days of women having unsafe abortions, noting the court “sided” with landlords and real estate companies when they struck down the eviction moratorium. … “This is why we say abolish the Supreme Court! Because we need real justice that protects the needs and interests of our people,” she added.

Most mainstream Democrats have not called for the Court to be abolished, but rather expanded, to pack it with liberal jurists:

My 4-step plan:

1. Pass a Senate Rule by a majority vote to get rid of the filibuster.

2. Pass HR 3755, the Women’s Health Protection Act of 2021, to protect medical services including abortion the way Roe v Wade did.

3. Pass the Thirteen Justices Act.

4. Appoint 4 new justices. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) May 7, 2022

Meanwhile, on the East Coast, mobs of protesters showed up outside the homes of Supreme Court justices on Saturday evening. While opposing violence, the White House has yet to object specifically to protesting outside justices’ homes.

