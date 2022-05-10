Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz released a video to shore up his pro-gun claims, and the video showed him holding his thumb behind the slide of a Glock handgun while he fired it.

Numerous outcomes are possible when someone fires a semiautomatic handgun while holding their thumb behind its slide, and nearly all of them are painful.

Oz did it in a video designed to persuade voters that he knows his way around a gun.

Watch the 8 to 10-second mark in the video below:

Some of the viewers who commented on Oz’s video on YouTube also noted that he fired his shotgun left-handed but shot the Glock right-handed.

One viewer commented, “The fake Hollywood Doctor is trying way too hard. The cheesy country music is one thing; but my favorite part part is him shooting the shotgun lefty and the pistols righty.”

Another wrote, “When you’ve never held a gun before.”

An AR-15 makes a cameo in Oz’s gun video, and a viewer noted, “Shotgun: Lefty, Pistol: Righty, Rifle: Righty, Fingernails: Manicured.”

Oz reportedly told would-be voters in Lower Bucks County, Pennsylvania, that he supports a red flag law, Breitbart News pointed out in February.

LevittownNow.com reported Oz was in Lower Bucks County, where he talked of being pro-Second Amendment but voiced support for a red flag law that allows mental evaluations to determine who should — and should not — own guns.

He also focused on red flag laws on his television show in September 2019, where he discussed red flag “signs” that he said should trigger using such a law against a gun owner.

He said that red flag signs could be seen by “a co-worker, a relative, an ex-spouse or a spouse, a neighbor, even a friend.”

During interaction with his studio audience, Dr. Oz stressed his belief in the importance of the ability to remain “anonymous” for people who report someone under red flag laws.

Oz said, “Part of the hope, I gather, is that we’ll make a system so that I can call in and say there is evidence besides my testimony that this person is dangerous. Look at their Facebook feed or social media postings or comments they’ve made to other co-workers besides me. Do a little investigating, I’m alerting you, putting a little red flag up there saying this person is a concern.”

