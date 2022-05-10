Paris Hilton Visits the White House to Lobby Against ‘Troubled Teen Industry’

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 10: Actress and model Paris Hilton stands outside the White House on May 10, 2022, in Washington, DC. Hilton and her husband Carter Reum visited the White House to meet with Biden administration officials regarding child abuse laws. Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Charlie Spiering

Reality star Paris Hilton visited the White House Tuesday, as she continues advocating for laws to protect troubled children and teenagers in reform facilities.

Hilton was spotted by the media on the driveway of the White House during her visit.

She even thrilled reporters outside the White House, posing for pictures after her visit.

Hilton continues to advocate for new regulations for the “troubled teen” industry that she experienced as a young woman.

In October 2021, Hilton detailed in a Washington Post op-ed the “abuse” she experienced in four different “tough love” facilities where her parents sent her to reform her rebellious behavior.

“Congress and President Biden need to enact a basic federal ‘bill of rights’ for youths in congregate care,” she wrote. “Every child placed in these facilities should have a right to a safe, humane environment, free from threats and practices of solitary confinement, and physical or chemical restraint at the whim of staff.”

