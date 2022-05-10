Paris Hilton Visits the White House to Lobby Against ‘Troubled Teen Industry’

Reality star Paris Hilton visited the White House Tuesday, as she continues advocating for laws to protect troubled children and teenagers in reform facilities.

.@ParisHilton enter the West Wing at the White House. pic.twitter.com/d5JkBVwdUT — Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) May 10, 2022

Hilton was spotted by the media on the driveway of the White House during her visit.

The White House tells me Paris Hilton and has Husband are here to meet with officials about a law to combat child abuse. #ParisHilton pic.twitter.com/TYg6XYkQXe — Edward Lawrence (@EdwardLawrence) May 10, 2022

She even thrilled reporters outside the White House, posing for pictures after her visit.

Paris Hilton taking Photos at the White House. Yes she is as stunning in person. #ParisHiton @ParisHilton pic.twitter.com/jSPduciQmy — Edward Lawrence (@EdwardLawrence) May 10, 2022

Watching @ParisHilton tell her story of survival in the White House is a testament to the power of this movement. #BreakingCodeSilence @unsilenced_now @SenSaraGelser @itscarolinecole Support the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act #SICAA pic.twitter.com/LiTNyDipu1 — Annette Smith (she/her) (@OneLawma) May 10, 2022

Hilton continues to advocate for new regulations for the “troubled teen” industry that she experienced as a young woman.

In October 2021, Hilton detailed in a Washington Post op-ed the “abuse” she experienced in four different “tough love” facilities where her parents sent her to reform her rebellious behavior.

“Congress and President Biden need to enact a basic federal ‘bill of rights’ for youths in congregate care,” she wrote. “Every child placed in these facilities should have a right to a safe, humane environment, free from threats and practices of solitary confinement, and physical or chemical restraint at the whim of staff.”