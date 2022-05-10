President Joe Biden’s average approval rating is far worse than former President Donald Trump’s during the same period in their respective presidencies, according to Rasmussen Reports on Tuesday.

Biden’s 2022 average approval rating is 41 percent, far less than Trump’s 2018 average approval rating of 47 percent. Trump tops Biden’s average approval rating by six points.

Overall, the president’s approval index rating is at -26. Only 21 percent strongly approve of Biden, while 47 percent strongly disapprove.

The Tuesday poll also showed Biden’s approval rating to be 41 percent. Fifty-seven percent disapprove.

Biden’s polling numbers on his cognitive ability are also concerning for the president. An April poll found that 53 percent of voters have “doubts” about Biden’s mental ability. Sixty-two percent said Biden is not fit to be president because he is too old. Sixty-three percent of Democrats said the president is mentally fit.

Biden’s perceived cognitive decline mirrors polling on Biden’s economy. According to a CNN poll, only two percent of Americans said Biden’s economy is “very good.” Seventy-seven percent conveyed Biden’s economy is poor, the highest mark in a decade.

CNN: Americans disapprove of Biden on the economy, “the buck stops with [Biden]”

🚨50% say the economy is the most important issue

🚨55% say Biden’s policies have worsened the economy

🚨GOP +15 points favored on economic issues compared to Democrats pic.twitter.com/U81CB023dT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 10, 2022

With the economy struggling, only 37 percent of voters want Biden to run for reelection in 2024, while 63 percent of voters said they did not want the 79-year-old president to run for a second term, a Harvard CAPS-Harris poll revealed. Broken down by party, 66 percent of Democrats thought Biden should run, and 14 percent of Republicans and 27 percent of Independents agreed.

Biden’s presidency is even struggling in his home state of Delaware. Biden’s favorability rating in Delaware is 46 percent, while his disapproval rating is 49 percent. Biden’s net approval rating in his home state is negative three points.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.