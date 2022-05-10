Poll: Katie Britt Leads, Mo Brooks Moves Up, Mike Durant Slips to Third in Alabama Senate Race

The third consecutive poll released in recent days shows former Business Council of Alabama president and CEO Katie Britt leading the field in the contest for Alabama’s GOP U.S. Senate nomination with less than two weeks until the primary.

Two recent polls had shown Britt ahead with U.S. Army veteran Mike Durant, who had led much of 2022 thus far, slipping.

However, an Alabama Daily News/Gray Television poll conducted by Cygnal and released on Tuesday now has Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) ahead of Durant with his strongest showing since losing former President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

The survey of 600 likely Republican primary voters from May 6 through May 7 had a margin for error of +/- 3.99% and showed Britt at 32%, Brooks at 22.5% and Durant at 21.4%.

The poll also found that Britt enjoyed a high favorability rating, with 50.7% of voters say they have a favorable opinion of her, compared to 36% who have an unfavorable view.

Durant trailed Britt in this category, with 45.6% view him favorably and 37% viewing him unfavorably. Brooks was underwater, with 42.1% viewing him favorably and 47.5% viewing him unfavorably.

If neither of the three is able to secure more than 50% of the vote on May 24, the top two finishers will square off in a runoff election on June 22, and the winner of that contest will face the Democrat nominee on the November ballot.

The winner of that contest will fill the seat currently occupied by Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL), who is retiring after 44 years on Capitol Hill with five terms in the U.S. Senate and five terms in the U.S. House of Representatives.

