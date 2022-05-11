Drug Overdose Deaths Rise Nearly 15% in Joe Biden’s First Year as President

Deaths from drug overdoses increased by 15 percent in President Joe Biden’s first year of office, according to new data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than 107,000 people in the United States died from drug overdoses in 2021, according to data — over 80,000 of which died from opioids.

Deaths from fentanyl continue to grow as Biden pursued open border policies, allowing more drug smugglers into the United States.

The growth of fentanyl crossing the border from Mexico skyrocketed in 2021 as seizures of the deadly drug at the border quadrupled.

China primarily manufactures fentanyl and it is then flown into Mexico where drug cartels traffic it into the United States.

Four times as much fentanyl is flowing across the United States-Mexico border under Biden compared to two years prior when Trump was in office. https://t.co/fx9T8LlezW — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 20, 2022

Fentanyl deaths in American communities near the border have skyrocketed by 800 percent.

Law enforcement along the United States-Mexico border told Breitbart News in April that the deadly drug is laced into almost every other drug — counterfeit opioid pills, vaping pens, and other drugs.

The rise in deaths continues despite the Biden administration’s plan to send more safe smoking kits and clean needles for drug users as part of his “harm-reduction” approach to drug users.

Biden released his national drug control strategy in April, boasting of his administration’s attempt to take the crisis seriously.

“It’s time we treat addiction like any other disease,” Biden said in a statement. “And at the same time, we are disrupting drug traffickers’ financial networks, supply chains, and delivery routes, including on the internet.”