Flow of Fentanyl into American Communities Quadruples Under Biden

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, California — Four times as much fentanyl is flowing across the United States-Mexico border under President Joe Biden compared to two years prior when former President Trump was in office.

During the launch of Reps. Darrell Issa (R-CA) and Ken Calvert’s (R-CA) congressional caucus dedicated to the fentanyl crisis, U.S. Border Patrol Agent Mark Dunbar of the Murrieta Station in southern California noted that the level of fentanyl seizures has skyrocketed in the last year.

“Across sectors, we’re seeing the amount of fentanyl coming across the border almost doubling,” Dunbar said. “What we’re seeing coming across is equal to the amount of Americans who are dying from it in the U.S.”

In Fiscal Year 2019, about 2,800 pounds of fentanyl was seized at the border. The following year, that figure capped out at 4,800 pounds of fentanyl seized. By Fiscal Year 2021, which represents most of Biden’s first year in office, fentanyl seizures skyrocketed to about 11,200 pounds.

Already, in Fiscal Year 2022 that began October 1, 2021, about 5,300 pounds of fentanyl has been seized at the border.

The figures indicate that fentanyl seizures under Biden, last year alone, have quadrupled since Fiscal Year 2019 when Trump was in office.

As Dunbar noted, fentanyl is primarily flown into Mexico from China before the Mexican drug cartels then traffic large quantities across the southern border. Only a fraction of the fentanyl trafficked across the border is seized by the Department of Homeland Security.

“For cartels, it is all about making money,” Dunbar said.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, who also attended the caucus launch, said the fentanyl seizures in his community — less than 120 miles from the border — “have been astronomical,” suggesting the increase can be traced back to when the Biden administration came into office.

“We’re now finding that they’re making the [fentanyl] pills here,” Bianco said. “Two years ago, they were making it all in Mexico. They’re not trying to kill their clients, it’s just that is unbelievably addicting.”

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that more than 100,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in the prior 12 months. Nearly two-thirds of those deaths were linked to fentanyl.

On Tuesday, as Breitbart News reported, two illegal aliens were arrested in Sterling Heights, Michigan, after having been found trafficking about 20,000 fentanyl pills for the Mexican drug cartels.

Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) official Anne Milgram said this month that there was enough fentanyl trafficked into American communities last year, via the border, “to kill every American” citizen.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.