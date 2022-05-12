Republican Heavy Hitters Line Up to Back Lou Barletta in Pennsylvania

A number of Republican heavy hitters are lining up to support former Rep. Lou Barletta (R) in the Republican primary race for Pennsylvania governor.

On Thursday, former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) endorsed Barletta in the GOP gubernatorial primary. Barletta also won the endorsement of Pennsylvania State Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, who dropped out of the race and urged his supporters to back the former Hazleton, Pennsylvania mayor.

“I have known Lou Barletta for over 20 years and he has always been a solid conservative who has never shied away from the battles that need to be fought,” Santorum said:

He stood on the national stage by himself when he fought against illegal immigration in Hazleton and he has proven to be able to win over Democrats, meaning he will be a strong nominee who can beat Josh Shapiro in November. [Emphasis added] He will unleash Pennsylvania’s energy resources to create jobs, and will restore the rights of parents to be involved in their children’s education. Lou Barletta is a pro-God, pro-gun, pro-family, pro-life, pro-America public servant, and I am proud to give him my emphatic endorsement. [Emphasis added]

Likewise, former Pennsylvania Gov. Mark Schweiker (R) and former Lt. Gov. Jim Cawley (R) announced their endorsement of Barletta during a press conference on Thursday.

“In my view, there is only one Republican who is the correct choice, and that’s Lou Barletta,” Schweiker said. “We all know Lou. He’s been fighting the conservative fights for nearly 20 years.”

“I am calling on all Republican voters to think about November. Think about which candidate truly represents our core values and can beat Josh Shapiro,” he said. “That’s Lou Barletta.”

Cawley said Barletta is the “obvious” choice for conservatives in Pennsylvania because he is “a proven fighter for our conservative ideals, which will put Pennsylvania back on the right track.”

“If we want someone who has always been there — been a leader who does what’s right no matter what the media or his political opponents say — then Lou Barletta is the candidate,” Cawley said.

Former Rep. Fred Keller (R-PA) similarly endorsed Barletta.

“I’ve known Lou for many years and he’s exactly who Pennsylvania needs as our next Governor,” Keller said:

Lou started his own successful business, served in an executive role as Mayor of Hazleton where he fought illegal immigration, and led the America First movement as a Congressman. His experience is unmatched. Importantly, he is the only Republican candidate who can win both the primary and general elections. Lou has my full support and endorsement. [Emphasis added]

Already, Barletta has been endorsed by 15 sheriffs across Pennsylvania, the Luzerne County Republican Committee, and the Oil & Gas Workers Association, among others.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the Democrat candidate for governor, has recently released an ad suggesting he does not want to face Barletta in a general election. Instead, Shapiro has signaled he prefers to go up against Doug Mastriano, the Pennsylvania state senator.

