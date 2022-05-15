Buffalo Resident: Armed Law-Abiding Citizens Key to Ending Mass Shootings

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2016 file photo, Mike Weinstein, director of training and security at the National Armory gun store and gun range, wears a Ruger 1911 handgun in a holster as he teaches a concealed weapons permit class in Pompano Beach, Fla. Florida might grant authority to …
Lynne Sladky/AP Photo
AWR Hawkins

A Buffalo, New York resident reacted to Saturday’s attack on Tops Friendly Market by suggesting that armed citizens are the key to ending mass shootings.

The resident, speaking to FOX News, said, “It’s ridiculous [and] something has to change, from the bottom to the top. If they’re not going to something, we have to do something.”

He said, “I feel bad for the people that was in there because after the security guard got shot…[the attacker] was shooting people still.”

The resident added, “If more people were armed—and knew what they were doing with a gun—because it’s not the gun. It’s the person with the gun that don’t know how to act.”

After suggesting that more people be armed to defend themselves, the resident said, “I just hope something comes of this.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkinsa weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.