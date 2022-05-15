A Buffalo, New York resident reacted to Saturday’s attack on Tops Friendly Market by suggesting that armed citizens are the key to ending mass shootings.

The resident, speaking to FOX News, said, “It’s ridiculous [and] something has to change, from the bottom to the top. If they’re not going to something, we have to do something.”

He said, “I feel bad for the people that was in there because after the security guard got shot…[the attacker] was shooting people still.”

The resident added, “If more people were armed—and knew what they were doing with a gun—because it’s not the gun. It’s the person with the gun that don’t know how to act.”

Buffalo resident: “It’s ridiculous. Something has to change…If more people were armed—and knew what they were doing with a gun—because it’s not the gun. It’s the person with the gun that don’t know how to act.” pic.twitter.com/qvaMvHFFtf — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 15, 2022

After suggesting that more people be armed to defend themselves, the resident said, “I just hope something comes of this.”

