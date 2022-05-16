33 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Thirty-three people were shot, five of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports the weekend’s first fatal shooting occurred at 7:25 p.m. Friday, when a 17-year-old boy was shot dead while standing by a sidewalk “in the 6900-block of South Ada Street.”

The weekend’s second fatal shooting took place around 11:30 p.m. Friday, when a 40-year-old man was shot following a vehicle accident “in 1200 block of South California Avenue.”

A 34-year-old man “in the 6500-block of South Ashland Avenue” was shot numerous times Saturday around 4:30 p.m. He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the head while inside a home “in the 5700-block of South Indiana Avenue” around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The weekend’s fifth fatal shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. Saturday. WGN-TV reports a 16-year-old was shot and killed near “The Bean,” which is “also known as Cloud Gate in Millennium Park.” He was taken to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, where he died.

The Sun-Times indicates 208 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2022, through May 16, 2022.

