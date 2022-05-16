Exclusive: AL Gov. Ivey Fires Back at John Oliver — Alabama Wants Nothing to Do with His ‘Hollywood-Friendly, Liberal Agenda’

During Sunday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight,” host John Oliver took a shot at Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R), who signed legislation into law earlier this year prohibiting doctors from performing gender-reassignment surgeries and prescribing puberty blockers and hormones to minors.

The Alabama Vulnerable Child Protection Act (SB184) was signed into law by Ivey at the conclusion of the 2022 legislative session in Alabama and immediately drew reaction from the Biden White House’s then-press secretary Jen Psaki.

A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction blocking part of the law that banned the puberty blockers and hormone therapies last week.

However, that did not stop Oliver from lashing out at Ivey and asserting that Alabamians deserved “a lot better” than Ivey as governor.

[Warning: Adult Language]

Y’all — am I saying that right? Y’all? I don’t think I can carry that off. You are important. I can’t imagine trying to build self-esteem in childhood as your own government attempts to undermine your very existence. But you should know you’re profoundly valuable, and you are irreplaceable. As for Kay Ivey, what the fuck is wrong with you? I know that’s a simple question with probably a long, complicated answer, but to put this in terms you’ll definitely understand: summer’s hot, ocean’s big, and the people of Alabama deserve a lot better than you.

Ivey, who is up for reelection in 2022, has substantial leads in polls taken in recent days over the rest of the crowded Republican primary gubernatorial field.

In comments given to Breitbart News, Ivey slammed Oliver’s “Hollywood-friendly, liberal agenda” and said she did not care if Oliver was offended.

“I can assure you the people of Alabama want nothing to do with Mr. Oliver’s Hollywood-friendly, liberal agenda,” Ivey declared. “We’re going to keep focusing on helping our young people develop into the adults God intended them to be, and if that offends you, John, I don’t care.”

