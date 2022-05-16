Joe Biden Plans Trip to Buffalo to Condemn Hate After Mass Shooting

President Joe Biden will travel to Buffalo on Tuesday after ten people were killed in a mass shooting on Saturday.

“Jill and I will travel to Buffalo on Tuesday to grieve with the community that lost ten lives in a senseless and horrific mass shooting,” Biden announced on social media.

The president urged Americans to “work together to address the hate that remains a stain on the soul of this nation” after he noted Sunday that his Justice Department identified the shooting as a “racially motivated act of white supremacy and violent extremism.”

Biden described the shooter as “a lone gunman armed with weapons of war and a hate-filled soul.”

The suspected gunman shot and killed ten people and wounded three others at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, on Saturday. Eleven of the victims were black and two were white, according to reports, with calls already being made for immediate gun controls to be implemented.

The president also traveled to Atlanta in March 2021 after eight people were shot and killed by a gunman in three spas in the area. Six of the victims were Asian women.

“Hate can have no safe harbor in America,” he said during a speech. “It must stop. And it’s on all of us — all of us, together — to make it stop.”

But President Biden never traveled to Waukesha, Wisconsin in December after a man allegedly drove his vehicle into a Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring more than 60 people.

He also did not travel to Boulder, Colorado after a gunman killed ten people in a grocery store in March 2019 or to Indianapolis, Indiana after a gunman killed nine people at a FedEx facility in April 2021.

The president also did not travel to a Michigan high school after a gunman killed four students and injured seven in December.