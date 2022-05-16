Report: ‘Crazy Erratic’ Nancy Mace Would Often Lambast Donald Trump

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) leaves a House Republican conference meeting on Capitol Hill on April 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. Audio recordings recently released have House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy reportedly saying that he was considering asking then-President Trump to resign over the Capitol riot. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Sean Moran

Anti-Trump Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) has been described by former staffers as “crazy erratic” in her handling of issues and has often been known to “exclaim passionately” about her hatred of former President Donald Trump.

Politico reported about how Mace has struggled to find “her footing” in D.C. between her reported hatred of Trump and how she has struggled to manage the turnover in her congressional office.

One former staffer for Mace described her as “crazy erratic” in her handling of issues and said she often disregarded policy advice.

The staffer said, “You’ll sit down in a meeting to talk about policy and stuff and she’ll start the meeting off by just saying, ‘Just so you know, I’m not going to fucking listen to anything going on here.’”

The Associated Press

In this Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, Republican Nancy Mace talks to supporters during her election night party in Mount Pleasant, S.C. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

Instead, the congresswoman has focused more on “what’s sexy” for political positions that can garner significant media attention.

Three former Mace aides have claimed the congresswoman was often known to “exclaim passionately” about how much she hated Trump.

Mace has often bucked Republican party lines, including when she voted in favor of criminal contempt charges for Steve Bannon in October, which sharply divided her colleagues. In response, Trump labeled her “absolutely terrible.”

Republican nominee for Congress Katie Arrington concedes the race to Democrat Joe Cunningham during her press conference at the Staybridge Suites in Mt. Pleasant, S.C., Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

Katie Arrington. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

Trump has endorsed Katie Arrington, a former state lawmaker, for the South Carolina Republican primary, which will take place in June.

FLORENCE, SC - MARCH 12: Former US President Donald Trump, right, is joined on stage by Republican House of Representatives candidate Katie Arrington to the crowd during a rally at the Florence Regional Airport on March 12, 2022 in Florence, South Carolina. Todays visit by Trump is his first rally in South Carolina since his election loss in 2020. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump, right, is joined on stage by Republican House of Representatives candidate Katie Arrington during a rally at the Florence Regional Airport on March 12, 2022 in Florence, South Carolina. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

The 45th president brought Arrington on stage at a South Carolina rally in mid-March. Trump said:

Katie Arrington is a fighter for the people of South Carolina.

They will be tough on crime, strong on borders, strong on election integrity, and they will support our military and our vets, and they will never appease the fake news or the radical left. So I want to ask everybody in this incredible state, I love this state. I want them to have the same kind of vote that you gave me, so get out and vote for Russell Fry and Katie Arrington in the primary on June 14.

During the rally, Arrington compared Mace to Never Trump Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).

“So, you know, I have a name for Nancy Mace,” Arrington said. “I call her Liz Cheney of the South. You like that? It’s all for you, big guy. It’s true. It’s true.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3

