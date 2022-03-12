Republican candidates Katie Arrington and Russell Fry joined former President Donald Trump on stage at a South Carolina rally on Saturday evening where Trump endorsed the two candidates.

“Thankfully, this June you have the chance to dump these grandstanding losers and replace them with to rock solid America first champions,” Trump told the South Carolina crowd.

Trump gave a glaring endorsement of the two candidates before inviting them on stage to speak.

Russell is a conservative warrior who will give no quarter to the socialist left. Likewise, Katie Arrington is a fighter for the people of South Carolina… They will be tough on crime, strong on borders, strong on election integrity, and they will support our military and our vets, and they will never appease the fake news or the radical left. So I want to ask everybody in this incredible state, I love this state. I want them to have the same kind of vote that you gave me, so get out and vote for Russell Fry and Katie Arrington in the primary on June 14.

Fry joined the former president on stage and told the crowd, “We’re gonna vote to impeach Tom Rice at the ballot box,” referencing Rice’s vote to impeach Trump.

“On June 14, it’s our turn to vote. And on June 14 here in the South congressional district, we’re gonna vote to impeach Tom Rice at the ballot box,” Fry said.

Arrington joined the stage after Fry and took the opportunity to attack Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), who she called “Liz Cheney of the South.”

“So, you know, I have a name for Nancy Mace,” Arrington said. “I call her Liz Cheney of the South. You like that? It’s all for you, big guy. It’s true. It’s true.”

She went on to applaud Trump, calling him “the best damn president this country’s ever had.”

“Everybody, I think we all deserve to get this gentleman behind me, DJT, one hell of a round of applause. Sir, the reason they’re crazy screaming your name is you’re the best damn president this country’s ever had. Period. End of story,” she said. “Nobody gets it any better. Be our number 47. You were our 46, be our 47. That’s all I gotta say. Thank you very much.”