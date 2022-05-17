‘I-I-I-I-I’ — Joe Biden Stumbles Over AANHPI Term During White House Asian-American Celebration

President Joe Biden stumbled over the AANHPI term on Tuesday during a White House event celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Biden spoke about the AANHPI (Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander) community but stumbled over the inclusive term by referring to the “A-A-N-I-N-H-A-P-I community in the United States” even though he was reading from a teleprompter.

“I,I,I,I,I,” he added as the crowd chuckled.

“As they say in Claymont, Delaware, ‘All yous guys,'” Biden concluded, recalling his home state.

He also spoke about his own Irish heritage.

“Jill is going to get mad at me for reminding… I happen to be Irish. It’s a problem sometimes with Jill…”

“I’m only joking. I’m teasing,” Biden added after his wife protested.

He recalled that his mother believed that mothers should get the gifts on children’s birthdays instead of children.

“I didn’t realize, I was both Asian and Irish, but at least in my house,” Biden added.