Quadruple Vaxed Sheila Jackson Lee Tests Positive for the Coronavirus

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus, her office said in a statement on Monday, despite her status as both vaccinated and boosted.

“Statement: Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee tested positive for COVID. She is fully vaccinated and has received her boosters,” an update posted to Twitter reads. The statement suggests the congresswoman has been quadruple vaccinated, assuming she received the traditional two-dose series and later received “boosters,” per the statement.

Despite her positive results, the congresswoman is continuing to urge individuals to get both vaccinated and boosted.

“She encourages everyone to get tested and fully vaccinated along with their booster shots. She looks forward to a full and complete recovery,” the statement added:

Over the weekend, the Democrat congresswoman held a baby formula giveaway in Houston, Texas, alongside the nonprofit National Association of Christian Churches. Clips of Jackson Lee at the event show her wearing a mask, albeit inconsistently:

The Texas lawmaker is the same Democrat who last year asserted that Texans who refuse to wear a mask face “a destiny of death”: