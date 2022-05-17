Report: Biden to Use Buffalo Shooting to Seek Confirmation of ATF Nominee

Politico reports that Biden and his White House team will use Saturday’s Buffalo grocery store shooting to push for confirmation of ATF director nominee Steve Dettelbach.

Biden nominated Dettelbach in early April and the Hill pointed out that Dettelbach was Obama’s Harvard Law School classmate.

Moreover, the Daily Mail observed that Dettelbach espoused support for various gun controls during an “unsuccessful” bid to become attorney general of Ohio in 2018.

The Mail explained that Dettelbach “has called for an assault weapons ban and universal background checks.”

Dettelbach also opposes allowing teachers to be armed for classroom defense, even in situations where the teacher is former law enforcement.

But Politico claims that Biden will use the Buffalo shooting to push for Dettelbach’s confirmation and that he will do so by “spotlighting [Dettelbach’s] record overseeing prosecutions in cases involving racially-motivated violence.”

On Monday, White House spokesman Mike Gwin said, “It’s our hope that the Senate swiftly confirms Steve Dettelbach to lead ATF — particularly given his track record of prosecuting hate crimes — so Dettelbach can help the Bureau redouble their work fighting domestic terrorism and gun crime.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.