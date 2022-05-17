Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Monday signed legislation outlawing protests outside of Floridians’ homes — a move made in the wake of activists protesting in front of the homes of Supreme Court justices, forcing some of them, such as Justice Samuel Alito, to move to undisclosed locations.

DeSantis signed HB 1571, which explicitly prohibits picketing and protesting outside of an individual’s place of residence.

“It is unlawful for a person to picket or protest before or about the dwelling of any person with the intent to harass or disturb that person in his or her dwelling,” the bill’s text reads.

It instructs law enforcement to first approach the violators and “command any person picketing or protesting before or about the dwelling of a person to immediately and peaceably disperse.”

If they refuse, officers can arrest the violators, who could face a second-degree misdemeanor.

“Sending unruly mobs to private residences, like we have seen with the angry crowds in front of the homes of Supreme Court justices, is inappropriate,” DeSantis said in a statement, adding that the bill will “provide protection to those living in residential communities.”

The measure follows incidents where activists gathered outside the homes of select Supreme Court justices over the leaked draft of a majority court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. The draft, reportedly penned by Justice Samuel Alito, states that “it is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

According to reports, Justice Alito, specifically, has moved to an undisclosed location for his own safety as radical leftists continue in their attempts to intimidate and bully the justices over their consideration of overturning the 1973 decision, handing the issue back to the states.