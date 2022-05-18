An illegal alien has been accused of raping his daughter, a toddler, and giving her a sexually transmitted infection in Davidson County, Tennessee.

Ronaldo Saul Monteroso Gonzalez, a 25-year-old illegal alien, was arrested and charged with aggravated rape of a child last week and booked into the Metro Nashville Jail, where he is being held on a $250,000 bond.

According to a police report obtained by local outlet Scoop Nashville, Gonzalez’s daughter, who is three-years-old or younger, was taken to a nearby children’s hospital after having stated that her father was sexually abusing her.

A sexual assault exam was taken in late February and the child tested positive for the sexually transmitted infection known as Chlamydia. Police only arrested Gonzalez last week because they said they could not locate him.

Gonzalez’s wife confirmed to police that Gonzalez had been in contact with his children during that period after the sexual assault exam and his arrest.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has placed a detainer on Gonzalez, requesting that local authorities turn him over to them if he is released at any time.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.